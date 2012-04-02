Saints' appeals to be heard this week; fans can't handle drama

Published: Apr 01, 2012 at 10:30 PM

General manager Mickey Loomis, coach Sean Payton, assistant coach Joe Vitt, and the New Orleans Saints organization are expected to have their "bounty" suspension appeals heard this week, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Sunday, but that isn't the only development in this story. The NFL Players Association is preparing Saints players for what's to come for their role in the "bounty" case by hiring outside counsel in the event that criminal charges are brought forth. Meanwhile, back in New Orleans, Saints fans still can't seem to wrap their minds around the sanctions levied on their team.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

Get the latest buzz on player movement with our Free Agency Tracker.

Lombardi: A perfect match

Is Bill Parcells the right man to take over the Saints in the 2012 season? No doubt about it, writes Michael Lombardi. More ...

You can always visit Mock Draft Central for the latest mock drafts by our draft experts. Be sure to check back later today for NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' mock draft 4.0. Might there be any surprises?

Tim Tebow is a media darling, but are New York the Jets really trying to minimize his exposure? Apparently, they are.

Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler is now squarely on scouts' radars after his pro day, and his meteoric rise includes an invitation to New York City for the 2012 NFL Draft. Find out why he believes he's suddenly making headlines.

Always dreamed of watching the NFL draft in person? Enter now to win a trip to the 2012 Draft, where you could announce a pick live at Radio City Music Hall.

You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL.

Sign up to receive NFL Magazine for exclusive content from some of the league's ultimate insiders.

The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.

Happy birthday to four-time Super Bowl champion Bill Romanowski, who turns 47 on Monday. Romanowski began his career with back-to-back Super Bowl titles in his first two NFL seasons as a 49er in 1988 and '89, then went on to win consecutive championships again with the Broncos in 1997 and '98.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson now faces 23rd lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment

A new lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions was filed Tuesday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who now faces 23 civil cases.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Which Teams Will Win the Most Super Bowls Over the Next 5 Years?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2021 season using Next Gen Stats. Which quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2022 made the rankings?

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW