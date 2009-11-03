Saints and Colts are 7-0, but is quest for perfection realistic?

After just eight weeks into the NFL season, it's premature to speculate about a team going undefeated. However, there is already buzz about 16-0 surrounding the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.
One coach who played the Saints told me he thinks it's unlikely they will finish the regular season without a loss, despite playing a very favorable schedule. That was also the sentiment of a coach who faced the Colts, whose remaining schedule is much more daunting. Both coaches agree that the 2007 Patriots team that went undefeated in the regular season had a much better team built to go the distance.
In comparing the 2007 New England squad after seven games and the 2009 versions of Indianapolis and New Orleans, there are differences in three important areas.
Tom Brady had 27 touchdown passes, two interceptions and seven sacks. Drew Brees has 16 TDs, six picks and 11 sacks. Peyton Manning has 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and just five sacks.
Indianapolis and New Orleans need to tighten up a few areas if either is to make a serious run at what New England accomplished. To go 16-0, both will also have to beat the Patriots in November.
Sophomore slump?
As one secondary coach said, "He was a special player last year, and he's just as special this year."
In his last four games, Ryan has thrown eight interceptions, been sacked seven times and lost a fumble. However, when you look at this season as compared to 2008, there is much to be excited about. Ryan threw 16 touchdowns in his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and is on pace for 27 this year. He's averaging 20 more passing yards a game and being sacked at the same ratio as last year (once every 26 attempts). It's a rough spot, not a slump.
Checks and balances
Jack Del Rio clarified to me on Tuesday what he meant when he told reporters that QB David Garrard may have less flexibility in play-calling at the line of scrimmage.
Del Rio pointed out that the first three offensive series against the Titans on Sunday resulted in two three-and-outs, an interception and no carries for star running back Maurice Jones-Drew. Inside their system, Garrard has the flexibility to change plays at the line. He did against the Titans, and consequently Jones-Drew didn't touch the ball until the first play of the fourth series -- a play that went for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Del Rio is not punishing Garrard, but rather making sure the Jaguars use their most dangerous weapons, namely Jones-Drew, who also had a 79-yard touchdown run against the Titans. I remember Bill Parcells doing something similar with the Jets when he inserted Vinny Testaverde, and it was very effective.
Sudden impact
In speaking with Vikings coach Brad Childress, I asked if he's learned something about Brett Favre after coaching him for the first time. Childress was quick to say he was unaware of just how much work Favre actually puts in to get ready for games and take care of his body.
Childress said Favre works at some odd hours, but there's a lot of extra time put into his week.
"And what he learns, he passes on to the young players," Childress said.
It's clear the best thing to happen to Adrian Peterson, Sidney Rice and Percy Harvin is Coach Favre.
No shortage of big plays
The third phase of the game also played a part in the number of long touchdowns. That could be a combination of special teams players having to start at their respective position, as well as opponents finding the weaknesses in the coverage units.