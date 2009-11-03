Saints and Colts are 7-0, but is quest for perfection realistic?

In his last four games, Ryan has thrown eight interceptions, been sacked seven times and lost a fumble. However, when you look at this season as compared to 2008, there is much to be excited about. Ryan threw 16 touchdowns in his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and is on pace for 27 this year. He's averaging 20 more passing yards a game and being sacked at the same ratio as last year (once every 26 attempts). It's a rough spot, not a slump.