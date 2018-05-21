Around the NFL

Saints' Alvin Kamara ready to 'do more than I did' in '17

Published: May 21, 2018 at 11:01 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to start the 2018 season will put the bulk of the rushing responsibilities on the legs of second-year tailback Alvin Kamara.

With Kamara's work load expected to grow thanks to Ingram's absence, the hype is building around the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's second act, which sits just fine with him.

"I'm cool," the shifty dual-threat back told reporters Monday with the first day of OTAs looming Tuesday, per ESPN.com. "I was just talking to somebody the other day [about how] I was watching my highlights for the first time like last week. So I keep moving forward, I'm always looking for what I can accomplish next.

"That's] my mentality. Year 2, [I'm trying to do more than I did in Year 1. So I'm just ready to play."

It will be hard for Kamara to outdo his rookie year, at least in terms of balance. The back rushed for 728 yards on 120 carries in 2017 -- that's a league-high 6.1 YPA clip -- but recorded even more receiving yards (826) on 81 receptions and 100 targets.

Kamara split carries with Ingram last season en route to a breakout season for the duo, who became the first teammates to post 1,500 scrimmage yards each in one campaign and had their Week 16 jerseys sent to Canton to commemorate the honor.

With Ingram out for a quarter of the season, it remains to be seen whether Kamara's balance will shift more toward running the ball.

When asked if he'd be OK taking 15 more carries a game, a tactic Saints coach Sean Payton shot down as a "mistake," Kamara was unbothered by that prospect.

"From the beginning, I've said, 'Whatever I have to do,'" Kamara said. "I trust Sean and I trust our coaches. So however it unfolds, we'll just handle it like that."

The Big Easy's easy-going back will be understudied during Ingram's ban by Daniel Lasco, Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams and Trey Edmunds, who boast a combined 174 career rushing yards between them. New Orleans opens with Tampa Bay, Cleveland, at Atlanta and the Giants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in loss to Texans, will need to be evaluated 

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as he deals with a right shoulder injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ will start.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) expected to play vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) is expected to play for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is not expected to play. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) to start in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will suit up in Week 4. Despite dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Carr will play on Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is expect to play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, the team announced. A second surgery for Chubb is expected to be scheduled.
news

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest this week, per the NFL's transaction wire on Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.