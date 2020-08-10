Saints RB Alvin Kamara 'not concerned with contract talks'

Saints fans near and far fret about the future of Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. Entering the final year of his contract, will the dynamic dual-threat running back get a big long-term deal or not? How would paying an RB fit into the gymnastics the Saints' front office already does with the salary cap?

Kamara, however, isn't fretting his contract. He's simply readying to play.

"As far as contracts go, I'm not concerned with contract talks at all," he said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. "Me and my agent talked briefly about it, and I told him, 'Don't tell me anything about a contract until stuff is happening and there's something I need to know.' If I was my own agent, then I would have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I'm not. I don't talk (with the front office) about contracts, I don't talk to coaches about contracts."

A third-round pick in 2017, Kamara is set to earn $2.13 million in base salary on the final year of his rookie deal.

"I'm just here to do my job. I'm healthy and back with my teammates, and we're working towards getting ready for Tampa (in Week 1)," he said.

Kamara wasn't healthy last year. He missed two games due to injury and noted earlier this offseason that he played most of the year hobbling on "one leg" at 75 percent after injuring his knee against Jacksonville in Week 6. The Juke Stick King wasn't himself but remained more dangerous than the majority of running backs.

"I injured myself early. Jacksonville week, I tore my knee basically," Kamara said. "That was something I was dealing with the whole season, had to miss some time, which I don't like to do. Came back, tried to play as best I could, tried to manage it the best I could. … I tried to put my best product out on the field. Sometimes it was enough, sometimes it wasn't. I just didn't want to let my team down. At times, there were situations where in my head I'm like I shouldn't be out here. It's just that urge in me to be like I need to be here to help my team. What if I'm not in and there's something I could've done?"

The threat of injury is one aspect of what makes Kamara's contract talks interesting.