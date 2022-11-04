Around the NFL

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Published: Nov 04, 2022 at 07:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Michael Thomas' latest trip to injured reserve will likely end his season, marking another disappointing finish to a once-promising campaign.

For Thomas, the news stings more than usual. After an exciting start that included three touchdown catches, Thomas is facing a familiar conclusion with another recovery and rehabilitation process ahead of him.

Saints teammate Alvin Kamara shares Thomas' pain.

"It just sucks to have a player of that caliber, an elite player that obviously works hard, and is passionate about the game, that just kinda got hit with some unlucky things," Kamara said Friday, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

The downside of Thomas' placement on IR -- beyond the fact he's again out of commission -- is how it affects public perception of him. Three years ago, Thomas was the unquestioned top receiver in the NFL. He'd set the single-season receptions record (149), and he'd recorded at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons.

Then, the wheels fell off, almost literally. Thomas has dealt with multiple lower-leg issues since 2019, costing him 26 games between 2020 and 2021. By the time the 2022 regular season comes to a close, that total will reach 40.

"Nobody's in here like 'Let me get injured and not play and just get paid,'" Kamara said. "We get paid to play obviously and we want to be available but when you can't do it, there's certain things you've got to be smart about. He's not going to ruin the rest of his career for right now."

When the injury bug bit Thomas a second time last season, New Orleans wised up, spending a first-round pick on fellow Ohio State product Chris Olave, and signing veteran wideout Jarvis Landry. The Saints are in a better place at the position now than they were a year ago, but Thomas' departure still stings.

"You know Mike, out of anybody in this locker room, he's one of them dudes who's fighting to be on the field," Kamara said. "He even wanted to play still knowing that he had to do that and fix his foot and be out for the season."

Thomas attempted to aggressively rehabilitate his ankle injury in order to avoid surgery before the 2021 season, and that plan ended up backfiring. He's since learned from that experience, and despite his desire to be on the field with his teammates, he's making the wise decision with his toe injury.

The start of the 2023 season will undoubtedly be circled on his calendar.

Related Content

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday afternoon. The team ruled the star out with an ankle injury for their Week 9 game against the Patriots.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' Titans can 'dominate' Chiefs' offensive line

Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs,  Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City despite its offseason moves.

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

news

Bills' Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson amid Jets QB's struggles: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'

The Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Bills offers a comparison between Zach Wilson and another young quarterback who took time to find his place in the NFL: Josh Allen.

news

Defensive end Brian Burns happy to be a Panther after trade rumors swirled

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns is happy to remain in Carolina following trade rumors near the deadline, and he believes the defense can do great things together in the future.

news

Texans QB Davis Mills on RB Dameon Pierce's career day vs. Eagles: 'You can't deny his talent and his will'

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce showed a national audience an array of angry runs in Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the Eagles, making him one of the most entertaining young backs in the NFL.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has responded after AEW wrestler Chris Jericho called the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player out and issued a challenge.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE