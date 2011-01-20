Saints' Allen to interview for DC openings in Denver, Philly

New Orleans Saints secondary coach Dennis Allen will interview for the defensive coordinator openings in Denver on Friday and Philadelphia over the weekend, a league source said Thursday.
Allen joined the Saints in 2006 as the assistant defensive line coach and spent the last three seasons as the team's secondary coach.
Allen began his NFL coaching career in 2002 with the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he tutored the secondary before being promoted to defensive assistant/quality control.
Allen's college coaching career included stints at Texas A&M (1996-99) as a graduate assistant and the University of Tulsa (2000-01) as the secondary coach.