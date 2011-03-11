Saints aide ordered to pay $1.15M for role in real-estate scam

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints assistant coach Travis Jones has been sentenced to three years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $1.15 million in restitution for his role in a real-estate scam involving dozens of people in northwest Texas.
The defensive line coach had pleaded guilty last June in Texas' Eastern District of U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scheme allegedly run by Florida resident John Barry. Jones also signed a factual statement admitting his role, which netted him about $86,000.
Jones' sentencing was issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge Michael Schneider. The Saints have declined comment.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press