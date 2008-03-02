Saints agree to terms with Gay, McCray; re-sign veteran Stecker

The New Orleans Saints continued a busy opening weekend in free agency on Sunday, adding two players to bolster their defense and re-signing a key contributor on offense.
The Saints agreed to terms on a five-year deal with defensive end Bobby McCray, and also reached an agreement on a four-year contract with cornerback Randall Gay, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.
McCray's contract is valued at $20 million, including a $5 million signing bonus. The Saints reached terms with Gay on a contract worth $17.8 million, including $6.9 million in guaranteed money. The first two years of the deal could pay Gay as much as $9 million.
McCray spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 29 of 61 career regular season games. The former seventh-round pick out of the University of Florida has 22 career sacks, including a career-high 10 in 2006. The 26-year-old started nine games in 2007, registering 18 total tackles and three sacks.
"Bobby is a player we identified as being able to come in and help us in the defensive line rotation," Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis told neworleanssaints.com. "He is a player that is quick off the edge and has displayed a penchant for being able to generate pressure on the quarterback and be disruptive in passing situations."
Gay played in all 16 games for the Patriots last season, including three starts, finishing with 38 total tackles and three interceptions. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2004, Gay started nine games as a rookie but was limited to eight games the following two seasons due to injuries.
Gay's agent, Albert Elias, told The Associated Press that Gay is expected to sign the contract on Monday.
An unrestricted free agent, Stecker rushed for a career-high 448 yards, scored five touchdowns and caught 36 passes during six starts in 2007. He originally signed with the Saints in 2004 after four years with Tampa Bay.
On Saturday, the Saints re-signed wide receiver Devery Henderson and terminated the contract of linebacker Brian Simmons.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.