Saints agree to terms on three-year deals with Mehlhaff, Arrington

Published: Jul 18, 2008 at 12:09 PM

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with kicker Taylor Mehlhaff and wide receiver Adrian Arrington on Friday, leaving only three draft picks unsigned as training camp approaches next week.

Mehlhaff, who was picked in the sixth round, and Arrington, picked in the seventh, both agreed to three-year deals, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.

Earlier, the Saints signed their fifth-round pick, defensive tackle DeMario Pressley. Negotiations continue with the Saints' top pick, defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis; second-round choice, cornerback Tracy Porter; and offensive tackle Carl Nicks, the first of their two fifth-round picks.

The Saints did not have selections in the third or fourth rounds.

Mehlhaff, from Wisconsin who kicks with his left foot, became the first kicker drafted by the Saints since Morten Andersen in 1982. He was selected All-Big Ten conference as a senior.

Arrington was selected by the Saints with the 237th overall selection, a choice acquired after a trade with the Green Bay Packers for a 2009 sixth-round pick.

