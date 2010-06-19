Saints agree to swap OL Brown for Redskins conditional pick

Published: Jun 19, 2010 at 09:14 AM

The New Orleans Saints agreed to trade offensive lineman Jammal Brown to the Washington Redskins on Saturday, according a league source.

The Redskins will either be sending a 2011 third- or fourth-round pick to the Eaglesas part of the Donovan  McNabb trade, depending on his performance. Whichever of those picks is not sent to the Eagles, would then go to the Saints, as well as a potential future late-round pick.

The Redskins will also receive a yet-to-be-determined pick from the Saints in the lower rounds of the 2011 draft. In addition, Washington will send a 2012 sixth-round pick to New Orleans if Brown meets certain incentives.

"We are pleased to add another proven NFL competitor to our team," Redskins executive vice president and general manager Bruce Allen said in a statement released by the team.

Brown, who is entering his sixth season, has spent his entire career with the Saints after they chose him with the 13th overall pick of the 2005 draft. He was placed on the injured reserve list and did not play last season after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia and suffering a hip injury. According to league sources, his injury scared some teams off. Brown passed his physical in Washington and signed his one-year, $3.62 million tender for 2010. He had skipped the Saints' voluntary workouts this offseason because he was unhappy with the tender, along with the fact that he might have to compete with Jermon Bushrod to regain his starting job.

The Saints had been shopping Brown much of the offseason, as the team won the Super Bowl with the former Pro Bowler out all season. Brown has been a seeking a long-term deal and was not going to get one in New Orleans, with him no longer a starting tackle.

Brown has experience at right tackle, which is where he is likely to play in Washington, with rookie Trent Williams in line for the left tackle spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo arrested on child indecency charge

Atlanta Falcons LB ﻿Barkevious Mingo﻿ was arrested Thursday in Texas on a charge of "indecency with a child, sexual contact," per Arlington Police Department records.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged Friday with felony possession of an assault weapon, the L.A. County District confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on coming back for 18th season in 2021: 'I haven't decided anything'

As speculation regarding his future rages on, Larry Fitzgerald addressed the matter on Friday. His answer is sure to provide more questions than answers as training camp draws near.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW