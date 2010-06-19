Saints agree to swap OL Brown for Redskins conditional pick

The New Orleans Saints agreed to trade offensive lineman Jammal Brown to the Washington Redskins on Saturday, according a league source.
The Redskins will either be sending a 2011 third- or fourth-round pick to the Eaglesas part of the Donovan McNabb trade, depending on his performance. Whichever of those picks is not sent to the Eagles, would then go to the Saints, as well as a potential future late-round pick.
"We are pleased to add another proven NFL competitor to our team," Redskins executive vice president and general manager Bruce Allen said in a statement released by the team.
Brown, who is entering his sixth season, has spent his entire career with the Saints after they chose him with the 13th overall pick of the 2005 draft. He was placed on the injured reserve list and did not play last season after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia and suffering a hip injury. According to league sources, his injury scared some teams off. Brown passed his physical in Washington and signed his one-year, $3.62 million tender for 2010. He had skipped the Saints' voluntary workouts this offseason because he was unhappy with the tender, along with the fact that he might have to compete with Jermon Bushrod to regain his starting job.
The Saints had been shopping Brown much of the offseason, as the team won the Super Bowl with the former Pro Bowler out all season. Brown has been a seeking a long-term deal and was not going to get one in New Orleans, with him no longer a starting tackle.
Brown has experience at right tackle, which is where he is likely to play in Washington, with rookie Trent Williams in line for the left tackle spot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.