Saints agree to swap OL Brown for Redskins conditional pick

Brown, who is entering his sixth season, has spent his entire career with the Saints after they chose him with the 13th overall pick of the 2005 draft. He was placed on the injured reserve list and did not play last season after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia and suffering a hip injury. According to league sources, his injury scared some teams off. Brown passed his physical in Washington and signed his one-year, $3.62 million tender for 2010. He had skipped the Saints' voluntary workouts this offseason because he was unhappy with the tender, along with the fact that he might have to compete with Jermon Bushrod to regain his starting job.