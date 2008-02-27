Saints agree to deals with starting guard Nesbit, two reserves

Published: Feb 27, 2008 at 12:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints and guard Jamar Nesbit agreed Wednesday to a three-year contract, keeping the starter off the free agent market.

The 328-pound Nesbit has started for the Saints the last two seasons and helped solidify an offensive line that has been among the NFL's best at preventing sacks.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nesbit joins reserve center Jonathan Goodwin, wide receiver Terrance Copper and kicker Martin Gramatica as players who have re-signed with New Orleans before free agency begins on Friday. Goodwin and Copper also agreed to deals Wednesday. Gramatica signed earlier this month.

Goodwin joined the Saints in 2006 as an unrestricted free agent. His new contract is for three seasons.

Copper, a five-year veteran, agreed to a two-year deal.

