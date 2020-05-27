Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 09:51 AM

Saints agree to terms with veteran offensive lineman James Hurst

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

James Hurst won't be available for the first month of the 2020 season, but he's still found employment.

Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to his agent.

As his agent tweeted, Hurst has made 44 starts in his career at a number of positions. In December, Baltimore's depth chart essentially listed Hurst as a backup at both tackle positions and right guard. He was relied upon for six seasons to fill unexpected needs, rising from an undrafted free agent to a reliable sixth blocker who also received his fair share of chances to earn a permanent starting job in recent seasons.

Baltimore released Hurst in March following news of his four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The team used the draft to address its interior depth needs and re-signed veteran tackle Andre Smith to fill that void, using numbers to replace a veteran who could be counted on to step up in a time of need as a true swing lineman.

Hurst can serve as insurance for a Saints team that released Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford before he began his contract season. The release came as a result of the Saints drafting Michigan center/guard Cesar Ruiz, who will be expected to start from Day 1. In the event Ruiz struggles, Hurst can fill in reliably after he serves his suspension. Hurst can also provide depth at tackle, where the Saints have been forced in 2017 and 2018 to spend time without the reliable Terron Armstead, who hasn't played a full season in his career.

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down
Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

The onside kick alternative, which will be voted on Thursday, has been modified again. Tom Pelissero reports the attempt can only be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and the down would be untimed.
Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver
Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver

For his career, Agnew, a former All-Pro returner, has three receptions for 16 yards and four carries for 35 yards on 29 total snaps.
Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh
Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh

After nearly a full season and an offseason -- albeit an unusual one -- with the Steelers coaching staff, Fitzpatrick believes he can play an even bigger role in 2020. 
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake had a breakout second half of the 2019 season after a trade from Miami, but the 26-year-old is primed for a bigger year in his first full season in Arizona.
Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew
Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden knows "it's my job to make it mesh" with Gardner Minshew. 
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
Washington Redskins defensive end Noah Spence (54) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Noah Spence placed on reserve/NFI list after tearing ACL

The New Orleans Saints placed Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday due to a torn ACL suffered while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Broncos, Jaguars, Packers, Ravens latest to reopen facilities

On Tuesday, the Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Ravens became the latest teams to reopen facilities.
FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Hard Rock Stadium will feature drive-in, open-air theaters

The home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, announced on Tuesday it will open up for open-air and drive-in theaters that will show, among other things, classic Fins content.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

The Rams cornerback isn't worried about a deal getting done and indicated to reporters Tuesday that he's not planning a holdout if an agreement isn't finalized over the summer months.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Colts 26-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Frank Reich 'super pumped' about potential of WR Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell never got off the ground during his rookie season with the Colts, but Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is confident the 2019 second-round pick can have a strong sophomore campaign.
