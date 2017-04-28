Saints add RB Alvin Kamara to loaded backfield

After adding Adrian Peterson to Mark Ingram and shifty Travaris Cadet, Sean Payton and Co. traded up in the third round during Friday's draft to select Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara.
The Saints sent a 2018 second-round pick and this year's seventh-round selection (No. 229) to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 67 selection.
In the Saints' backfield, Kamara brings versatility and explosive ability to the table. A slashing runner with burst, the 5-foot-10 running back averaged 6.2 yards per carry in two seasons at Tennessee to go with 74 receptions for 683 yards. As a rookie, Kamara can be a weapon on third down in the passing game and splitting out of the backfield.
"This guy is in the Christian McCaffrey-type role," one scout told Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "McCaffrey has done it longer. Kamara has limited carries."
As we've discussed since the Saints added Peterson, Sean Payton utilized committee backfields to exploit each player's strength. Given what New Orleans paid to snag Kamara, you can bet the offensive guru has a plan to deploy the running back as a weapon on the ground and in the passing game.