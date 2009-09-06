Saints add QB Daniel, two draft picks, to practice squad

Published: Sep 06, 2009 at 05:52 PM

The New Orleans Saints have added rookie quarterback Chase Daniel to the team's practice squad.

The Saints also announced Sunday the team signed seven other players to the practice squad, including two 2008 draft choices -- wide receiver Adrian Arrington and defensive tackle DeMario Pressley.

Daniel, an undrafted rookie from Missouri, signed with the Washington Redskins in April. But he but was waived Saturday during the Redskins' final preseason cuts.

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports Daniel chose to sign with the Saints over returning to the Redskins' practice squad.

The other players signed to the Saints' practice squad on Sunday include running back P.J. Hill, guard Tim Duckworth, wide receiver Matt Simon, cornerback Danny Gorrer and tackle Jermey Parnell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

