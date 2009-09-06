Saints add QB Daniel, two draft picks, to practice squad

The Saints also announced Sunday the team signed seven other players to the practice squad, including two 2008 draft choices -- wide receiver Adrian Arrington and defensive tackle DeMario Pressley.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports Daniel chose to sign with the Saints over returning to the Redskins' practice squad.
The other players signed to the Saints' practice squad on Sunday include running back P.J. Hill, guard Tim Duckworth, wide receiver Matt Simon, cornerback Danny Gorrer and tackle Jermey Parnell.
The Associated Press contributed to this report