Friday, Aug 07, 2020 04:55 PM

Saints add depth at LB, sign vet free agent Nigel Bradham

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Nigel Bradham is heading to the Big Easy.

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a deal with the 30-year-old linebacker, according to Friday's transaction wire. The terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.

A fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2012, Bradham spent his first four seasons with the Bills before spending the last four with the Eagles. Bradham tallied 61 tackles, five passes defensed and an interceptions in 12 starts for Philadelphia in 2019. The team released him in February a day after declining his option for the 2020 season.

Bradham, a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles in 2018, brings a championship pedigree to a ravaged LB corps in New Orleans that, outside of All-Pro Demario Davis, lacked starting-caliber options. Health withstanding, Bradham should slide in seamlessly as the team's starting strong-side linebacker, a spot vacated by the departure of A.J. Klein in free agency.

