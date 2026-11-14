Saints activate RB Travis Etienne from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Panthers
One of New Orleans' prized free-agent signings has returned to the active roster after a five-game stint on injured reserve.
The Saints activated running back Travis Etienne (hamstring) from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Etienne, who was limited all week in practice and received a questionable designation heading into the weekend, is expected to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The 27-year-old ball-carrier tallied 128 rushing yards on 30 carries and 51 receiving yards on 11 receptions for New Orleans before injuring his hamstring in Week 3.
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Etienne should provide a major boost to a running operation that's been lacking.
New Orleans ranks 26th in the league on the ground. Quarterback Tyler Shough is its top rusher with 162 yards -- only 34 more than Etienne, despite the RB sitting five contests. Kendre Miller, second on the team with 159 rushing yards, is no longer on it after being released last weekend.
The Saints' other running backs include Alvin Kamara (157 rushing yards, 150 receiving yards), CJ Donaldson (81 rushing yards) and Audric Estimé, who was claimed by New Orleans off waivers on Nov. 3 and five days later rushed for 72 yards and a score in an overtime win over the Browns.
New Orleans' stable of backs faces a vulnerable Carolina defense that has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league.
It's a pivotal NFC South matchup, as whichever team wins takes over sole possession of first place in the division.
The Saints (3-5) and Panthers (3-5) kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday