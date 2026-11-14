Saints activate RB Travis Etienne from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Panthers

One of New Orleans' prized free-agent signings has returned to the active roster after a five-game stint on injured reserve.

The Saints activated running back Travis Etienne (hamstring) from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Etienne, who was limited all week in practice and received a questionable designation heading into the weekend, is expected to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The 27-year-old ball-carrier tallied 128 rushing yards on 30 carries and 51 receiving yards on 11 receptions for New Orleans before injuring his hamstring in Week 3.