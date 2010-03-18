Safety Smith signs one-year, $1.176 million tender with Jets

NEW YORK -- Hard-hitting safety Eric Smith has signed his one-year tender offer with the Jets, the team announced Thursday.
The deal, worth $1.176 million, keeps Smith in the competition with recently signed Brodney Pool and James Ihedigbo to replace Kerry Rhodes opposite Jim Leonhard in the Jets' secondary. Rhodes was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on March 6 for two draft picks.
Smith, 27, started last season when Rhodes was demoted by coach Rex Ryan for a few games. Smith finished with 48 tackles and one interception, and he has four career picks.
Smith was a third-round draft pick out of Michigan State in 2006, and has been a key backup as well as one of the Jets' top special-teamers.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press