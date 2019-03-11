Safety Lamarcus Joyner set to sign with Raiders

Joyner is expected to be signed by the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the deal is for four years worth $42 million with $16.7 million guaranteed by next week.
It's another huge acquisition for the Raiders as Joyner was the No. 14 free agent in the 2019 class, per NFL.com.
So far, the Raiders are set to trade for Antonio Brown, sign former Patriots tackle Trent Brown and now sign former Rams starter Joyner.
Joyner, 28, is coming off a career-high 15 starts in his fifth season, as the free safety helped the Rams to the Super Bowl, boasting 78 tackles.
A versatile get for the Raiders, Joyner previously played cornerback and can cover deep balls and come up strong against the run. A year ago at this time, he was franchise-tagged by Los Angeles. Now, he's moving up to NoCal.