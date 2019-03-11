Around the NFL

Safety Lamarcus Joyner set to sign with Raiders

Published: Mar 11, 2019 at 03:19 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Oakland Raiders are not done spending and Lamarcus Joyner isn't done playing on the West Coast.

Joyner is expected to be signed by the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the deal is for four years worth $42 million with $16.7 million guaranteed by next week.

It's another huge acquisition for the Raiders as Joyner was the No. 14 free agent in the 2019 class, per NFL.com.

So far, the Raiders are set to trade for Antonio Brown, sign former Patriots tackle Trent Brown and now sign former Rams starter Joyner.

Joyner, 28, is coming off a career-high 15 starts in his fifth season, as the free safety helped the Rams to the Super Bowl, boasting 78 tackles.

A versatile get for the Raiders, Joyner previously played cornerback and can cover deep balls and come up strong against the run. A year ago at this time, he was franchise-tagged by Los Angeles. Now, he's moving up to NoCal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers agree to terms with OL Elgton Jenkins on four-year, $68M contract extension

Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.

news

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.

news

Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'

The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.

news

Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'

Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.

news

Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets

Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.

news

Bengals clinch second straight playoff bid following Jets' loss to Jaguars

The Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat of the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh says 'we haven't seen the last of' Zach Wilson despite Thursday night benching

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler on Thursday night, but coach Robert Saleh said this did not mark the end of the quarterback's season.

news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets on Thursday night.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offers tickets, pregame sideline passes to fan heckled at Raiders game

After seeing New England fan Jerry Edmond go through a rough experience at his first NFL game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered him tickets and pregame sideline passes for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

news

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to miss Titans' Week 16 game vs. Texans; Malik Willis to start at QB

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury will prevent him from playing against Houston on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Tannehill's place.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints

Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, and his backfield mate Kareem Hunt will also suit up in what could potentially be his final home game with Cleveland.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE