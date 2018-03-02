Safety Kurt Coleman agrees to 3-year deal with Saints

Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman has agreed to a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, a source informed of the decision has told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The deal is worth up to $18 million, with Coleman receiving a sizable $6.5 million in Year 1, according to Rapoport.
Coleman was drafted out of Ohio State in the seventh round in 2010 by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the last three seasons in Carolina, before being released on Monday. Coleman registered 11 interceptions in his first two seasons as a Panther, but none last season.