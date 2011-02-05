Safety group warns athletes about helmet makers' marketing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The organization that sets safety standards for sports equipment is warning athletes and their parents to not rely on football helmet makers' marketing and promotional materials for information about concussion protection.
Mike Oliver, executive director of the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), said Friday in a statement: "Claims or representations that a particular helmet is anti-concussive or concussion-proof, without scientific support, can be misleading and dangerous."
Added Oliver: "No football helmet can prevent all concussions."
Concussions have become a hot-button issue for the NFL as researchers have gained a better understanding of head injuries and the long-term effects caused by them.
