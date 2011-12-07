Sabres owner Pegula buys firm that handles NFL players

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Having spent hundreds of millions of dollars on hockey over the past year, Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula has turned his attention -- and deep pockets -- to the NFL and the player's side of the ball.
The Pennsylvania billionaire expanded his sports empire on Tuesday by acquiring the Atlanta-based France AllPro Athlete Management, a high-profile NFL player agent firm headed by Todd France.
"This was an easy decision for us," Pegula said in a release issued by both the Sabres and the firm. "We did extensive research to find the perfect fit. All of my resources had nothing but praise for Todd. His reputation among the elite NFL executives was phenomenal."
AllPro represents more than 50 NFL players, including Baltimore running back Ray Rice, Kansas City receiver Dwayne Bowe and Buffalo Bills rookie first-round draft pick, tackle Marcell Dareus.
France will maintain his role as the agency's president and CEO.
Pegula made his fortune in the natural gas industry.
