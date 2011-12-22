S.F. officials reveal cause of second blackout, vow fixes

Published: Dec 22, 2011 at 06:53 PM

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said late Thursday that the second of two power outages that delayed Monday night's game between the 49ers and Steelers was caused by a faulty switch on the Candlestick Park's backup power system.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Lee said the switch would be replaced by next week, and the mayor and CEO Anthony Earley of Pacific Gas & Electric wrote to 49ers CEO Jed York to assure him that they will fix the problems that caused the two blackouts in time for any playoff games San Francisco might host this season.

Investigators had said that the first outage, which occurred shortly before kickoff, was caused when the main power line that feeds the stadium broke. Earley said crews fixed the line and replaced parts on others nearby as a precaution.

