S.D. linebacker wants to delay surgery to play this season

Published: Aug 23, 2011 at 07:47 PM

San Diego Chargers backup inside linebacker Stephen Cooper said Tuesday that he will try to play with a torn right biceps. He said he wants the coaches to evaluate him, either in practice or in Saturday night's exhibition game at Arizona.

On Monday, coach Norv Turner said Cooper would need surgery and be out two to three months, which would effectively end his season.

"I'm going to have to have surgery eventually but I don't plan on having it anytime soon," said Cooper, who was hurt in Sunday night's exhibition win at Dallas. "I plan on playing this season, to help this defense be one of the best defenses in the league, where we were last year, and keep pushing through and trying to get to the playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl."

Turner said Cooper will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Cooper said he'll wear a guard on his arm, but isn't worried about pain.

"It really isn't about pain. It's about going out there and playing with my teammates, trying to get to our goal, and that's competing for a Super Bowl. It isn't about me being hurt, it isn't about me going through any pain. If it's something I can deal with, I'm going to deal with it, and I'm going to push through it like I do with everything in life."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms, language on reworked deal

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Green Bay Packers are officially turning the page, agreeing to terms on a reworked deal ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Randall Cobb excited to be back in Green Bay after trade from Texans: 'I can breathe again'

Randall Cobb practiced Thursday as a member of the Packers for the first time since the 2018 season and seemed to be glowing from the combined joy of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers and an apparent relief to have left Houston.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 32 super sophomores to watch

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the news of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returning to the team, and they offer a list of 32 rookies to watch out for.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW