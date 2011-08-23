S.D. linebacker wants to delay surgery to play this season

San Diego Chargers backup inside linebacker Stephen Cooper said Tuesday that he will try to play with a torn right biceps. He said he wants the coaches to evaluate him, either in practice or in Saturday night's exhibition game at Arizona.
On Monday, coach Norv Turner said Cooper would need surgery and be out two to three months, which would effectively end his season.
"I'm going to have to have surgery eventually but I don't plan on having it anytime soon," said Cooper, who was hurt in Sunday night's exhibition win at Dallas. "I plan on playing this season, to help this defense be one of the best defenses in the league, where we were last year, and keep pushing through and trying to get to the playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl."
Turner said Cooper will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
Cooper said he'll wear a guard on his arm, but isn't worried about pain.
"It really isn't about pain. It's about going out there and playing with my teammates, trying to get to our goal, and that's competing for a Super Bowl. It isn't about me being hurt, it isn't about me going through any pain. If it's something I can deal with, I'm going to deal with it, and I'm going to push through it like I do with everything in life."
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.