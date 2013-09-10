S.C. researchers study heat effects on Heads Up program

Tuesday's Heads Up Football news:
- The State in Columbia, S.C., reported that University of South Carolina researchers are studying an area high school for heat and concussions through a grant from USA Football.
- Penn Live had a Q&A with USA Football ambassador Troy Drayton about his work on the Heads Up Football program.
- Scarlet and Game looked at how Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is promoting the Heads Up Football program through his public service announcement for USA Football.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor