Ryan wildly exceeding expectations for rejuvenated Falcons

"Our thoughts going onto the field with six seconds left were to be on time with the throw," Ryan said. "The biggest thing was to stay in rhythm. We thought that we could get the completion and get it out of bounds. The play developed just like we had in our minds when we took the field. Michael Jenkins made a great catch. Leaving the field you have the confidence in Jason to make the kick. He's been such a great kicker in his career that you knew he's going to come in and make that kick, and he did that."