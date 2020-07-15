Ryan Tannehill wants Titans to extend RB Henry before deadline

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans have until 4 p.m. ET today to get a long-term deal done.
The NFL's leading rusher likely plays on the one-year tag, but his quarterback spent Tuesday stumping for the RB. Ryan Tannehill told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Henry deserves to get paid.
"You know, a little bit. I respect Derrick. I love playing with Derrick and think he played his tail off last year and should be paid," Tannehill said. "So you know, anytime a teammate gets paid, that's something that I get excited about. Especially a guy who worked extremely hard and lays it on the line each and every week. So, obviously would love to see Derrick get extended and, you know, I'll be keeping an eye on that."
Henry signed his $10.278 million franchise tag in April. If sides don't come to a long-term deal by today's deadline, a multi-year contract can't be negotiated until after the 2020 season. Multiple reports suggest the deadline will pass without a new deal.
The Titans got a big deal done with Tannehill earlier this offseason, freeing up the franchise tag to use on Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 303 carries in 2019.
Tannehill, who signed a four-year, $118 million contract with $91 million in guarantees in March, knows what it means for a franchise to commit big money to a player.
"It was huge," Tannehill said of his deal. "I really like what we started last year in Tennessee. You know, I really love the organization, coach (Mike) Vrabel, I think he sets a great tone in front of the room each and every day. He's really doing the right things to build a program and I love the guys in the locker room. There's just so much, so much to love about what's going on in Tennessee. So I knew I wanted to be back, but then you never really know how things are going to work out. If they want you back as much as you want to be back, are you going to be able to settle on a number and then come to an agreement? But you know, it all worked out and I'm so thankful that it did."
The Titans might not show the same commitment to Henry before today's deadline, but the bruising, divebombing Tennessee offense will run it back at least one more year.