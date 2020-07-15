Ryan Tannehill wants Titans to extend RB Henry before deadline

"It was huge," Tannehill said of his deal. "I really like what we started last year in Tennessee. You know, I really love the organization, coach (Mike) Vrabel, I think he sets a great tone in front of the room each and every day. He's really doing the right things to build a program and I love the guys in the locker room. There's just so much, so much to love about what's going on in Tennessee. So I knew I wanted to be back, but then you never really know how things are going to work out. If they want you back as much as you want to be back, are you going to be able to settle on a number and then come to an agreement? But you know, it all worked out and I'm so thankful that it did."