Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 07:32 AM

Ryan Tannehill wants Titans to extend RB Henry before deadline

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans have until 4 p.m. ET today to get a long-term deal done.

The NFL's leading rusher likely plays on the one-year tag, but his quarterback spent Tuesday stumping for the RB. Ryan Tannehill told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Henry deserves to get paid.

"You know, a little bit. I respect Derrick. I love playing with Derrick and think he played his tail off last year and should be paid," Tannehill said. "So you know, anytime a teammate gets paid, that's something that I get excited about. Especially a guy who worked extremely hard and lays it on the line each and every week. So, obviously would love to see Derrick get extended and, you know, I'll be keeping an eye on that."

Henry signed his $10.278 million franchise tag in April. If sides don't come to a long-term deal by today's deadline, a multi-year contract can't be negotiated until after the 2020 season. Multiple reports suggest the deadline will pass without a new deal.

The Titans got a big deal done with Tannehill earlier this offseason, freeing up the franchise tag to use on Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 303 carries in 2019.

Tannehill, who signed a four-year, $118 million contract with $91 million in guarantees in March, knows what it means for a franchise to commit big money to a player.

"It was huge," Tannehill said of his deal. "I really like what we started last year in Tennessee. You know, I really love the organization, coach (Mike) Vrabel, I think he sets a great tone in front of the room each and every day. He's really doing the right things to build a program and I love the guys in the locker room. There's just so much, so much to love about what's going on in Tennessee. So I knew I wanted to be back, but then you never really know how things are going to work out. If they want you back as much as you want to be back, are you going to be able to settle on a number and then come to an agreement? But you know, it all worked out and I'm so thankful that it did."

The Titans might not show the same commitment to Henry before today's deadline, but the bruising, divebombing Tennessee offense will run it back at least one more year.

Related Content

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) passes down field against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
news

Brian Flores: 'Hard to say' if Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to start 

The Miami Dolphins showed confidence in Tua Tagovailoa's health to make him the fifth overall pick. Not having an offseason program, however, could throw the plan for the quarterback's rookie season into flux.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Giants defeated the 49ers, 27-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Blond returns for Browns WR Odell Beckham: 'This is how I feel'

Browns receiver Odell Beckham has returned to a blond do and adds it's emblematic of a change in mindset.
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) lines up in the secondary during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Broncos, Simmons not expected to reach deal before deadline

Broncos safety Justin Simmons will have to wait another year for his multi-year payday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the two sides won't be able to workout a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline. 
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Myles Garrett, Browns closing in on five-year, $125M extension

Former first-overall pick Myles Garrett and Cleveland are closing in on a five-year extension worth $125 million, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.
General view of Gillette Stadium during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
news

Patriots reduce seating capacity to 20 percent for 2020 season

As the NFL prepares for a 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots announce their preliminary protocols for Gillette Stadium, which will host no more than a 20 percent capacity.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Barrett not optimistic about long-term Bucs deal before deadline

Tampa Bay edge rusher Shaq Barrett said Tuesday on NFL Network's NFL NOW that he plans to sign his franchise tender Tuesday but doesn't expect to get a long-term deal by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Chris Jones, Chiefs agree on four-year, $85 million contract
news

Chris Jones, Chiefs agree on four-year, $85 million contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones have agreed on a four-year, $85 million deal.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Redskins 30-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Washington WR Kelvin Harmon tears ACL while training for camp

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon suffered a torn ACL while training. The second-year wideout will miss the 2020 season.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) makes a move on the field during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Trade interest remains for Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue

With Wednesday's franchise tag deadline approaching, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the possibility remains a team could trade for Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels
news

Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels

Cam Newton will have big shoes to fill replacing Tom Brady in New England, but the former NFL MVP looks forward to the challenge, and remarks on the possibilities with him being a new weapon for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.
Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard
news

Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard

The Jason Peters era in Philadelphia is not over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Peters and the Eagles have re-signed the perennial Pro Bowler to a on-year contract.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL