Ryan Tannehill's star turn, Ravens' retro attack, Browns' rebirth

However, a team needs to flow the right way to maximize its potential, and Kitchens finally made the Browns a blue-collar offense with Chubb (and Hunt) leading the way. Now, I know everyone believes No. 6 needs to be the epicenter of the offense based on the "It's a quarterback-driven league" narrative, but Chubb is second in the league in rushing (1,117 yards) and on a pace that could lead him to top the 1,600-yard mark by the end of the season. The second-year pro is a hard-nosed runner with a combination of strength, power and short-area quickness that makes him hard to deal with on inside runs. Chubb has a knack for pinballing off defenders at the point of attack, which makes him very hard to stop in the third and fourth quarters when fatigue sets in. With Hunt adding a little sizzle as a change-of-pace back, the Browns have a dynamic duo in the backfield that creates matchup problems for defensive coordinators when they're on the field at the same time.