Ryan Tannehill praises his 'most athletic' receivers

The Miami Dolphins overhauled their wide receiving corps over the winter months, adding youth and speed in spots slower veterans once occupied.
First-round pick DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Greg Jennings joined slot-wonder Jarvis Landry. The group has newly uber-rich Ryan Tannehill fired up after just one day of organized team activities.
"I think especially in our skill positions, guys I'm throwing the ball to," Tannehill said Tuesday, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "As far as natural pass-catchers, guys that snag the ball with their hands and are athletic, I think it's definitely the most athletic group we've had."
Not a ton can be gleaned from guys running in shorts in May. But according to the glut of beat reporters at the Dolphins' practice Tuesday, Parker stood out, flashing a wide array of skills and making tough catches in traffic.
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor believes the offensive weapons now surrounding Tannehill -- combined with a more cohesive group (sans supposed malcontent Mike Wallace) -- will help the quarterback make the leap into the upper echelon of signal-callers.
"I don't know that you could script a better formula for a guy to be successful," Lazor said.
For a team that just handed its quarterback a massive new contract, the plan is for the glowing remarks in May to turn into actual production in October.
