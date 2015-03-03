Ryan Tannehill on Mike Wallace: 'We cleared the air'

Mike Wallace alienated himself from Dolphins teammates when he opted to sit out the second half of the team's season finale against the Jets.
Three months later, Wallace has apparently smoothed things over with the most important player on the roster. The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that Ryan Tannehill said he had a good conversation with Wallace and wants the wide receiver back for a third season in Miami.
"We cleared the air," Tannehill said. "There's no problem there."
The comments come at a time when Wallace's future in Miami is up in the air. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wallace has told the Dolphins he will not restructure the final three years and $32.9 million remaining on his five-year, $60 million contract signed in 2013.
The Dolphins would save $6.9 million on the cap with $5.2 million in dead money this season by cutting Wallace with a post-June 1 designation, according to OverTheCap.com.
Tannehill told the Herald that the Dolphins asked him his thoughts on a potential Wallace return and have considered his input. Tannehill said he doesn't know how the situation will play out.
The Dolphins will have completely blown up their receiving corps if they drop Wallace. The team has already parted with Brian Hartline and Brandon Gibson. Charles Clay's Dolphins future is also unclear; the team used its transition tag on the tight end, leaving the possibility he can be signed by another team in free agency.
