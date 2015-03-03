Around the NFL

Ryan Tannehill on Mike Wallace: 'We cleared the air'

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 05:28 AM

Mike Wallace alienated himself from Dolphins teammates when he opted to sit out the second half of the team's season finale against the Jets.

Three months later, Wallace has apparently smoothed things over with the most important player on the roster. The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that Ryan Tannehill said he had a good conversation with Wallace and wants the wide receiver back for a third season in Miami.

"We cleared the air," Tannehill said. "There's no problem there."

The comments come at a time when Wallace's future in Miami is up in the air. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wallace has told the Dolphins he will not restructure the final three years and $32.9 million remaining on his five-year, $60 million contract signed in 2013.

The Dolphins would save $6.9 million on the cap with $5.2 million in dead money this season by cutting Wallace with a post-June 1 designation, according to OverTheCap.com.

Tannehill told the Herald that the Dolphins asked him his thoughts on a potential Wallace return and have considered his input. Tannehill said he doesn't know how the situation will play out.

The Dolphins will have completely blown up their receiving corps if they drop Wallace. The team has already parted with Brian Hartline and Brandon Gibson. Charles Clay's Dolphins future is also unclear; the team used its transition tag on the tight end, leaving the possibility he can be signed by another team in free agency.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down all the franchise tags and discusses where Ndamukong Suh will land. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL players join forces with top gaming creators for debut of 'Tuesday Night Gaming'

The NFL has teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to launch a new esports series, "Tuesday Night Gaming," featuring NFL players of the past and present and the most prominent names in gaming.

news

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on controversial 4th-and-5 decision: 'We definitely should've gone for it'

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters he regrets his decision to kick a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation of Monday's dramatic loss the the Seahawks.

news

Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance

The Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Cleveland unveils new 'Brownie the Elf' midfield logo for 2022 home-opener

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday revealed their midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 season: "Brownie the Elf".

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced T.J. Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2, but the long-term prognosis of his pectoral injury remains unclear.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play on a short week this Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot): 'I will be playing this weekend' vs. Patriots

It appears the Steelers avoided major injury to a key offensive cog. Running back Najee Harris (foot) said Tuesday that he expects to play this Sunday against the Patriots.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith expects to face 'best version' of Aaron Rodgers after Packers' Week 1 loss

The Chicago Bears are no strangers to great play from Aaron Rodgers, and linebacker Roquan Smith expects to see "the best version" of the Packers QB in Week 2.

news

Giants' Brian Daboll has 'confidence' in Kadarius Toney despite WR playing just seven snaps in Week 1

Giants WR Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in Week 1, but coach Brian Daboll maintains the team has "confidence" in the former first-round pick.

news

Melvin Gordon on Broncos' red-zone woes: 'We definitely beat ourselves'

In Russell Wilson's first game in a Broncos jersey, Denver went 0-of-4 in the red zone including two fumbles at the 1-yard line in the season-opening defeat to Seattle.

news

Seahawks' Geno Smith shines in win over Russell Wilson-led Broncos: 'They wrote me off, I ain't write back though'

In his first game as Russell Wilson's replacement, Seahawks QB Geno Smith turned in one of the best performances of his career to earn Seattle a season-opening win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE