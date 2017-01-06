Ryan Tannehill limited in Dolphins practice return

Tannehill being able to return to the practice field this week, even on a limited basis, could open the possibility that he could be cleared for the Divisional Round if the Dolphins pull the road upset versus Pittsburgh. Speaking to reporters Friday, Tannehill said it's unclear whether he might need surgery at some point. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Dolphins don't know his availability but that they aren't counting on it if they win, according to a source informed of the situation.