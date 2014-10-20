Ryan Tannehill leaves no doubt in Dolphins' victory

Chicago struggled all day to stop Tannehill and the Miami offense, as the quarterback connected with Charles Clay and Mike Wallace -- yes, Tannehill and Wallace are starting to develop a rapport! -- on his way to a final stat line of 25-32, 277 yards and two touchdowns. The completion to Wallace was rather impressive because of the timing and ball placement: Tannehill let it fly before Wallace broke out of his cut, and he put the ball right where Wallace would end up. It was a next-level throw that might encourage those fans who buy tickets to bake in the South Florida sun -- like this guy -- at Sun Life Stadium.