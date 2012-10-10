Ryan Tannehill keeps up with fellow rookies Andrew Luck, RG3

Perhaps folks should have seen Tannehill's success coming, given that he has a history of defying expectations. Playing for a high school team in Big Spring, Texas, that threw the ball sparingly, he was not heavily recruited, even though he had the size, speed and mental ability to be a big-time college quarterback, and even though (like most signal-callers who come up in Texas) he worked on his passing game intensively in 7-on-7 football. When he landed at Texas A&M, he spent his first two seasons as a receiver. But when he finally got under center in 2010, Tannehill thrived, setting a school record by passing for 449 yards and four touchdowns in his first start.