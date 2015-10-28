Ryan Tannehill highlights Players of the Week

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was nothing short of epic on Sunday in a complete and thorough dressing down of the Houston Texans. After he completed his final seven passes the week before, he followed that up with 18 more in a row, giving him an NFL record for consecutive completions once held by Donovan McNabb. The Dan Campbell Dolphins are absolutely energized, but they would be nowhere without this type of performance from Tannehill, who finished Sunday's game with 282 yards and four touchdowns.