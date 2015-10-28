Ryan Tannehill highlights Players of the Week

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was nothing short of epic on Sunday in a complete and thorough dressing down of the Houston Texans. After he completed his final seven passes the week before, he followed that up with 18 more in a row, giving him an NFL record for consecutive completions once held by Donovan McNabb. The Dan Campbell Dolphins are absolutely energized, but they would be nowhere without this type of performance from Tannehill, who finished Sunday's game with 282 yards and four touchdowns.
That also made him a no doubt Offensive Player of the Week winner for the AFC. Tannehill was pegged by many to be the ultimate Making the Leap candidate after growing significantly in 2014. That narrative stalled, really, until Sunday when we saw everything that he could be against a Texans defense that is clearly sorting some issues out.
Among this week's other winners ...
AFC:
Jaguars LB Telvin Smith: In a white-knuckle victory over the Bills in London, Smith had eight tackles and a 26-yard pick-six. The 2014 fifth-round pick has been forced into early action in Jacksonville but is starting to grow into a dependable playmaker.
Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski: In another no-brainer, Gostkowski walks away with the AFC special teams honors this week with a perfect 3-of-3 conversion rate on both field goals and extra points. He's still at 100 percent for the season, folks.
NFC:
Redskins QB Kirk Cousins: Cousins made America, and whoever he was yelling at post-game Sunday, take notice. In the best game of his season so far -- and quite possibly the best game of his career, he completed 33 of 40 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns against a shaky Buccaneers defense. Do you like that?
Seahawks DE Michael Bennett: Bennett wants to get paid more, and why would we disagree? In a complete hammering of the 49ers, he logged 3 1/2 sacks and four tackles. Bennett is already at 6 1/2 sacks for the season and we've got a long way to go. Look out, J.J. Watt.
Giants KR Dwayne Harris: Many were puzzled when Harris signed a fairly large contract to be Tom Coughlin's special teams ace this offseason but no one was complaining after a 100-yard kickoff return in a win over the Cowboys.