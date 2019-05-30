Around the NFL

Ryan Tannehill: Adjustment to backup 'tough at times'

Published: May 30, 2019 at 11:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill finds himself in unfamiliar territory.

He's on a new team, of course, but by all accounts he's settled in fine with teammates.

The one area, though, that Tannehill continues to adjust to surrounds going from starter to backup, and he admits the transition has comes with challenges.

"It's definitely tough at times," Tannehill told reporters, via the Titans' official website. "But Marcus is great to work with. The staff here, Marcus, the quarterback room is really great, and when you work with good people -- great people -- and you're all aligned in this thing together trying to win football games, it definitely helps with that transition. But there are some things that are tough about it, but kinds of goes along with it."

Before he was dealt to Tennessee, Tannehill spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins as the main guy, starting 88 games while posting a 42-46 record.

Now, Tannehill is the clear No. 2 behind Marcus Mariota, and he has to adjust how he approaches the game mentally as a backup.

"When you're the starter, there are certain things that you're able to do as far as leading and stuff like that," Tannehill continued. "So, really having to kind of take a step back in a leadership role I would say is the toughest role for me. You work at it for so many years, growing leadership and all that, then having to take a step back and really have a back seat is tough, really tough at times."

Nevertheless, a backup's job is to prepare like they are starting and Mariota hasn't exactly been a role model of durability on his career.

Tannehill's experience as a starting quarterback would suit him well if the Titans ever need him in the event of a Mariota injury.

In the meantime, Tannehill ultimately knows his status and he said he'll be ready if his number is called.

More important, he embraces working with Mariota to help the Titans win games.

"I think there's a lot of mutual respect between us," Tannehill said. "I'm going to try and help Marcus as much as I can. I think Marcus has done the same for me.

"And as long as we have a mutual respect and understand that we're aligned in trying to push each other and make each other better, and ultimately want to help this team win. That's what we're here for as quarterbacks is to help our team win, lead the offense down the field and put points on the board."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 13

Desmond Ridder will visit the Seattle Seahawks today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. This marks the Seahawks' first-known visit with a potential quarterback draft pick after they traded away their long-time signal-caller Russell Wilson last month.

news

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to the Raiders through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

With Denver executing the seismic trade for Russell Wilson this offseason, Broncos players like Courtland Sutton can already feel the altered atmosphere surrounding the club.

news

Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit

The Green Bay Packers operated the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season, missing kicks, botching punts, missing blocking assignments and tackling poorly on returns. Enter new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

news

Travis Etienne (foot) on missing chaotic 2021 Jaguars season: 'If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one'

Though missing a season is never a reason to smile, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne admitted Tuesday that being absent for a Jaguars 3-14 campaign rife with Urban Meyer-fused drama wasn't the worst season to have to miss.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs finally able to land teammate, QB Tom Brady's phone number

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs started Tuesday without Tom Brady's phone number, but by the end of the day, he and his QB had connected.

news

Seahawks pick up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option

The Seattle Seahawks have picked up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Seahawks now have the pass catcher under contract through the 2023 season.

news

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday. Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2021.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

The Panthers will host Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on pre-draft visits today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder will also visit, per Tom Pelissero, as Carolina looks to address its biggest need.

news

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

Pep Hamilton said Monday that bringing back Texans WR Brandin Cooks ensures Houston will have a go-to threat that defenses must game-plan for each week.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, but the second-year receiver is focusing on improving from his rookie season.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW