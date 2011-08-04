Ryan talks the talk, believing Cowboys can back it up

"I've always believed that if you put a suit on and you look good, you feel good," said Ryan's staff mate and Dallas secondary coach Dave Campo. "And it's kind of the same mentality. If you are expected to do something, you usually react that way. If you don't have those expectations, if you don't have a goal of getting anywhere, you won't know how to get there. You gotta have a goal, and you gotta get the roadmap, and hopefully that's what he brings to the table."