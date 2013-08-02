Ryan Swope's retirement might make teams adjust draft plans

Published: Aug 02, 2013 at 03:43 PM

Ryan Swope's retirement from the NFL sent ripples throughout the Arizona Cardinals organization. General manager Steve Keim said placing Swope on the retired list was the right thing to do for Swope's future. And Bruce Arians said coaches are responsible for trying to take the head out of harm's way as the NFL puts more emphasis on safety issues.

CBSSports.com wrote that Swope's retirement now has other NFL teams on alert about the way they approach the draft. In fact, his issues mean teams probably will look closer at the concussion histories of future players.

The result is that NFL teams might have to keep better medical histories of prospective players -- or hope that colleges do a better job.

