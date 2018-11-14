Around the NFL

Ryan Switzer feels 'lucky' he's not playing for Raiders

Published: Nov 14, 2018 at 01:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jon Gruden recently said that players are calling him "dying to play" for the Oakland Raiders.

We have no evidence of that. What we do have proof of is a train of players relieved to have choo-choo'd their way out of Oakland.

On Tuesday night, receiver Ryan Switzer, who was traded from the Raiders to the Pittsburgh Steelers in August, joined the chorus of players happy to get out from under Gruden's ire.

Switzer's comment comes less than a week after ex-Raiders pass rusher Bruce Irvin reportedly screamed "I'm free! I'm free!" in the Atlanta locker room after joining the Falcons.

The week before that, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartieretired rather than continue his career in Oakland.

Individually, these comments and decisions aren't all that different from other players moving on from a former team. Collectively, they suggest the rotting innards of the Raiders locker room.

Gruden's rebuild this offseason included adding a bevy of aging veterans. The approach made little sense at the time and looks even worse in hindsight. Veterans begging to get out of Oakland only speaks to the faulty nature of the coach's plan.

Switzer clapping at his fortune of escaping the 1-8 mess early is not likely the last we've heard about the dysfunction in Oakland in Gruden's first season back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) misses Panthers' practice, leaving Week 6 status in doubt

Christian McCaffrey did not participate in Carolina's Thursday practice due to his hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since exiting the Panthers' Week 3 win over Houston. The setback is not a good sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Ravens DC: Justin Herbert 'can throw a strawberry through a battleship'

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a strong arm -- strong enough to do the unthinkable, according to the defensive coordinator he's set to face this weekend.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton met with Andrew Luck while recently pondering retirement: 'I almost hung it up'

T.Y. Hilton returned to practice Wednesday and could return to the playing field Sunday. After undergoing neck surgery just before the season, the Colts wideout was contemplating whether he'd return to the game of football.
news

Saquon Barkley frustrated to miss time with another injury: 'It doesn't make sense why it's happening'

﻿Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ entered the 2021 season eager to rewrite the story of his injury marred career. Six weeks into his fourth campaign, he's struggling, physically and emotionally, with another ailment.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 14

Daniel Jones' absence might only end up being a little more than two quarters of football. Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Jones is progressing through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in New York's Week 5 loss to Dallas, and Jones will practice in a non-contact session Thursday.
news

Washington to retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 on Sunday

The Washington Football Team is honoring one of its greatest to ever play the game. Washington will pay a special tribute to and retire the jersey number worn by the late Sean Taylor during a ceremony this weekend when the Football Team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField.
news

Lamar Jackson: 'It was dope' to get a roughing the passer call after nearly two years

After a week spent talking about how he doesn't get them, Lamar Jackson received his first roughing the passer call of the season Monday night In Baltimore's win over Indianapolis. He appreciated the protection.
news

Patrick Mahomes says he's not trying too hard to overcome Chiefs' defensive struggles

Patrick Mahomes has committed six turnovers (five interceptions, one lost fumble) in Kansas City's last three games, two of which the Chiefs have lost. But the star QB says he doesn't think he's trying too hard to overcome K.C.'s defensive shortcomings. 
news

Russell Wilson at Seahawks practice Wednesday, listed as DNP

Though he was listed as DNP, Russell Wilson (finger) was at Seahawks practice Wednesday and has yet to be placed on IR. 
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
news

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

In need of insurance for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are investing in the Money Badger. Indianapolis is signing ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Philadelphia due to a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The team announced the decision on Gronkowski's status following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' Thursday night contest versus the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW