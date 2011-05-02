Ryan, Stafford affected as a result of the NFL draft

Marion Barber, RB, Cowboys: The selection of DeMarco Murray in the third round of the draft all but ends Barber's time in Dallas. Once considered a legitimate No. 1 fantasy back, the veteran out of Minnesota has lost his burst and explosiveness in recent seasons. With Felix Jones locked into the top spot on the depth chart to go along with Murray and Tashard Choice, Barber is likely to end up in a different uniform as a potential committee back in 2011. He might not even be draftable depending on where he lands.