Ryan says bravado might have put pressure on Jets

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 05:34 PM

NEW YORK -- The days of big, brash talk by Rex Ryan could be over.

The New York Jets coach told WFAN-AM on Friday that he'll remain confident but might tone down his comments after his Super Bowl guarantees and bravado might have hurt his team this season. Ryan, who has promised big things for the Jets since taking over as coach in 2009, predicted a Super Bowl victory this season during the NFL combine last February.

"My thing about, `I'll guarantee that we get it done this year,' I thought the bull's-eye was going on my back, and that's fine," Ryan said. "I was trying to put pressure on myself. So that's something that obviously I have to learn from."

Recent comments by LaDainian Tomlinson about Ryan's bravado and a conversation with former 49ers quarterback Steve Young, now an ESPN analyst, about his style got the coach thinking about tweaking his approach.

"I've got to look at the entire dynamic of what I say," Ryan said, "and how it doesn't just affect me."

Despite being done playing for nearly three weeks, the Jets have still made news -- with players taking swipes at quarterback Mark Sanchez and revealing a troublesome locker room environment. On Showtime's "Inside The NFL" on Wednesday night, Tomlinson said the Jets' locker room was "as bad as I've ever been around."

As owner Woody Johnson did on Thursday, Ryan disputed that by saying he thought the running back might have overstated the amount of tension. Most notably, Sanchez and wide receiver Santonio Holmes had a rocky relationship throughout the season.

Smith: Future of NFL coaches

The one thing a successful coach needs in today's NFL is the ability to adapt. Jason Smith spies two coordinators who have it. **More ...**

"I think it was an isolated incident," Ryan said. "I don't think it was pervasive throughout the locker room. It's not everybody in the locker room. We certainly had a couple of guys, and it had a huge negative impact on our football team, so there's no question about that."

Ryan acknowledged a few times after the season that he never had his finger fully on the pulse of the team, something he insists will change.

"I want to be a great head coach," he said. "I want to be. Am I there yet? No, I'm absolutely not there yet, but I am willing to work to get there."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the podcast.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 17: Top five rushing quarterbacks 

Maurice Jones-Drew examines the top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Where does Justin Fields sit? Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 running backs. 