Ryan's brash attitude rubs off on Jets in upset victory over Patriots

The prevailing thought around the NFL was that Ryan and Rhodes might have written checks with their mouths that the rest of the club wouldn't be able to cash with its performance. But Richardson didn't see it that way, even after Ryan got in one more tweaking of the Pats' collective nose by trotting out three former New England players -- including quarterback Kevin O'Connell, who wasn't even active -- as honorary captains for the coin toss. (The Jets had acquired O'Connell, who had been with the Patriots through the summer, in a trade with Detroit in order to pick his brain about the Pats' offense.)