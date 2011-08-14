Ryan's ambition fueled by humbling halt to 2010 season

3. One of the most underrated position coaches in the NFL could be Falcons offensive line coach Paul Boudreau. He has crafted a nasty offensive line, which retained two core free agents in left guard Justin Blalock and right tackle Tyson Clabo -- one of the nastiest players in the league who was in the Pro Bowl last season. With the loss of right guard Harvey Dahl in free agency, Boudreau has inserted massive 6-foot-7, 310-pound guard Garrett Reynolds next to Clabo. Atlanta doesn't look as if it's missed a beat. The unit is a sum of its parts, and Boudreau has coached up the talent to where there is notable depth behind a very strong first unit.