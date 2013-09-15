Ryan's 374 passing yards lift Falcons over Rams

Published: Sep 15, 2013 at 09:51 AM

ATLANTA - One after another, a steady line of injured players made their way to the Falcons locker room.

Fortunately for Atlanta, Julio Jones and Matt Ryan were not among them.

Jones hauled in 11 passes for 182 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown, and the Atlanta Falcons held on for their first win of the season, 31-24 over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

Ryan threw for 374 yards and two scores despite taking quite a beating behind the Falcons' shaky offense line. Jason Snelling clinched it for the Falcons (1-1) with an 11-yard touchdown run with 6:18 remaining - Atlanta's longest play of the day on the ground.

The Rams (1-1) fell behind 21-0 when Osi Umenyiora returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Atlanta led 24-3 at halftime before St Louis fought back on a pair of short touchdown passes by Sam Bradford.

Bradford finished with 352 yards and three TDs.

