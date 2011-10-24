Ryan promises no more rings talk, throws jab at Chargers

Last week, Ryan made waves when he said he'd have two Super Bowl rings if the Chargers chose him over Norv Turner to coach the team back in 2007. A beaming Ryan spoke Monday to the media following New York's 27-21 victory over San Diego, and he promised there would be no more talk of rings of any kind.
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Jets' 27-21 win over the Chargers on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
"I get crushed every time I say it," Ryan said, drawing laughs from reporters.
The coach also showed an apparent affinity for Will Ferrell's work when asked about Chargers tight end Randy McMichael, who refused to credit the Jets following Sunday's game.
"Stay classy, San Diego," Ryan said, drawing more chuckles.
Rex is on fire right now. He's very important. He has many leather-bound books and an apartment that smells of rich mahogany.