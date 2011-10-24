Ryan promises no more rings talk, throws jab at Chargers

Published: Oct 24, 2011 at 06:08 AM

A three-game losing streak effectly muzzled normally loquacious Jets coach Rex Ryan, but his swagger has returned after back-to-back wins.

Last week, Ryan made waves when he said he'd have two Super Bowl rings if the Chargers chose him over Norv Turner to coach the team back in 2007. A beaming Ryan spoke Monday to the media following New York's 27-21 victory over San Diego, and he promised there would be no more talk of rings of any kind.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Jets' 27-21 win over the Chargers on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

» **NFL Network schedule**

"I get crushed every time I say it," Ryan said, drawing laughs from reporters.

The coach also showed an apparent affinity for Will Ferrell's work when asked about Chargers tight end Randy McMichael, who refused to credit the Jets following Sunday's game.

"Stay classy, San Diego," Ryan said, drawing more chuckles.

Rex is on fire right now. He's very important. He has many leather-bound books and an apartment that smells of rich mahogany.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ignited a Cleveland comeback, rallying his squad past the Jets, 21-16, in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

news

Hall of Fame game between Jets-Browns temporarily stopped after lights go out

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game entered a second-half delay due to a lighting issue.

news

Bears, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agree to terms on one-year, $10.5 million deal

One-time Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and the Bears have agreed to terms on a one-year, $10.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 20-11: Josh Jacobs leads three Raiders; Aaron Donald drops down

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Raiders RB Josh Jacobs from Nos. 20-11?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More