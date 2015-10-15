Ryan 'not comfortable saying' Taylor will play Sunday

The Buffalo Bills aren't ready to green-light Tyrod Taylor for Sunday's meeting with the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals.
The team's starting quarterback practiced again on Thursday, while dealing with the knee injury he sustained against the Titans in Week 5.
"Tyrod is doing good. Progressively getting a little better. But I'm not comfortable saying he'll be the guy yet," coach Rex Ryan told reporters after the session, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.
NFL Media was told Tuesday that Taylor suffered an MCL injury against Tennessee and wouldn't suit up against the Bengals, per a source familiar with the injury. Ryan altered the narrative on Wednesday, though, telling Sirius XM NFL Radio that he "would not rule out" signal-caller who has guided the Bills to a 3-2 record and emerged as one of free agency's top bargains.
If Taylor can't suit up, the Bills will roll out former first-round pick EJ Manuel against a Bengals defense that has terrorized quarterbacks behind the stellar play of pocket-pushing interior lineman Geno Atkins.
With running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and wideout Sammy Watkins (calf) practicing again, the Bills are finally getting healthy on offense. Without Taylor, though, this isn't the same attack.