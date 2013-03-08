Ryan Nassib lacks elite qualities to be considered franchise QB

One of the most important traits for a quarterback in the NFL is an ability to deliver in the clutch. Teammates respect signal-callers with the capacity to engineer in-game turnarounds or carry the team on multiple-game winning streaks. Nassib displayed both qualities as a senior by helping the Orange overcome a dismal 2-4 start to finish with six wins in the final seven games. While some would point to the increased utilization of the running game as the primary reason for the turnaround, I would contend that Nassib played his best football down the stretch. He posted an impressive 15:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the final seven games, which indicates his efficiency and effectiveness running the offense. Most importantly, he made enough plays for his team to win when it counted. Although most quarterbacks cringe at the thought of being tagged as a "game manager," the ability to guide a team to wins in dire circumstances makes a player clutch, in my mind.