Ryan named Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Oct 17, 2008 at 07:07 AM

Voters on NFL.com and via Sprint wireless service have made their choice. Quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Oct. 12-13.

Ryan completed 22 of 30 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown against a tough Bears defense in the Falcons' 22-20 win over Chicago. Ryan posted his first career 300-yard passing game and threw a perfect pass to WR Michael Jenkins to set up the game-winning field goal with one second remaining on the clock.

Ryan was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies and via Sprint wireless service. The other finalists were linebacker Geno Hayes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Chris Long of the St. Louis Rams and free safety Corey Lynch of the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa Bay.

Geno Hayes, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hayes made three tackles, defensed a pass, and blocked a punt and returned the ball 22 yards for a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27–3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Jackson led the Eagles with 98 yards on six receptions in the Eagles' 40–26 win at San Francisco. Jackson leads the Eagles with 29 receptions for 433 yards.

Chris Long, DE, St. Louis Rams

Long recorded three tackles and recovered a fumble to help the Rams snap an eight-game losing streak and get their first win of the year by beating the Redskins, 19–17.

  Corey Lynch, FS, 
 [Cincinnati Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN)

A sixth-round pick out of Appalachian State, Lynch recorded his first career interception at the Bengals' 2-yard line in Cincinnati's 26–14 loss to the Jets.

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

