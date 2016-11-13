Ryan Mathews runs for 2 scores, Eagles beat Falcons 24-15

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 10:49 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Ryan Mathews ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns, a tenacious defense held down the league's highest-scoring offense and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-15 on Sunday.

Carson Wentz threw for 231 yards and led the Eagles (5-4) to a comeback victory for the first time this season. Caleb Sturgis made three field goals, including a clutch kick from 48 yards to seal the win late.

"The run game was huge," Wentz said. "It was good to get Ryan the ball, feed him the rock and he was running angry. That makes my job easier."

Matt Ryan threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta (6-4) a 15-13 lead, but Philadelphia answered.

Mathews ran in from the 5 and also converted the 2-point conversion for a 21-15 lead with 7:14 left in the game.

On Atlanta's ensuing possession, Julio Jones dropped a pass on third-and-12 and the Falcons punted away. Jones couldn't make a difficult catch on fourth-and-5 on Atlanta's next drive.

Jones, sporting fashionable cleats to support the NFL's Salute To Service, had 10 catches for 135 yards.

The Falcons came in averaging 33.8 points. But they settled for field goals of 38, 43 and 46 yards by Matt Bryant before Ryan connected with Gabriel.

"They outdid us in all phases," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We had our opportunities and we didn't nail them. We had the lead and couldn't close it."

Mathews had just nine carries combined in the past two games while 33-year-old Darren Sproles was featured. But coach Doug Pederson made a point to establish the run right away. Mathews carried seven times for 34 yards on the first drive, taking it in from the 4 for a 7-0 lead.

Rookie Wendell Smallwood had 70 yards rushing and Philadelphia finished with a season-high 208 on the ground.

"That's an explosive offense and I felt we had to possess the ball and running game had to be a factor," Pederson said.

Ryan was 18 of 33 for 267 yards, one TD and one interception.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100-meter hurdles

Hours after breaking an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter semi-finals, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
news

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks voices displeasure over not being able to compete for starting spot

Entering the 2021 season, Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks faces the uncomfortable reality that he will no longer be holding down that No. 1 spot.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now. The Colts QB plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, Ian Rapoport reports. This leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1.
news

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But HC Mike McCarthy said they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW