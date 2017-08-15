Ryan Mathews released by Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan Mathews was given a clean bill of health on Tuesday. Then the Philadelphia Eagles cut the veteran running back.
Coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Mathews had been cleared as healthy by the training staff. The 29-year-old running back underwent offseason neck surgery.
Mathews missed workouts all offseason while rehabbing. Philadelphia was waiting until he was medically cleared to release the running back, in order to avoid having to pay an injury settlement. The Eagles will save $4 million on the salary cap by releasing Mathews, per OverTheCap.com.
As Philadelphia's main power back in 2016, Mathews earned 661 yards on 155 carries with eight rushing touchdowns. When the Eagles signed LeGarrette Blount this offseason, it signaled the likely end of Mathews' run in Philly. Now that he's been cleared, the Eagles officially move on.