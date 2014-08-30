Ryan Mallett survives Patriots' roster cuts

The New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster includes three quarterbacks, which means Ryan Mallett has escaped the roster guillotine.
There was speculation that the team would only keep two quarterbacks after Mallett struggled this month while rookie Jimmy Garoppolodrew high grades for his work in the first three preseason games.
The Texansare expected to claim Mallett, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, if the Patriots have a change of heart before the season opener. Rapoport added teams knows how bullish the Texans are on Mallett, so that could be the key to the Patriots finding a trade partner.
If the Patriots pluck a few players off the waiver wire on Sunday, it's still possible that Mallett will get squeezed off the roster.
