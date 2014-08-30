Around the NFL

Ryan Mallett survives Patriots' roster cuts

Published: Aug 30, 2014 at 09:53 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster includes three quarterbacks, which means Ryan Mallett has escaped the roster guillotine.

There was speculation that the team would only keep two quarterbacks after Mallett struggled this month while rookie Jimmy Garoppolodrew high grades for his work in the first three preseason games.

Garoppolo's uneven performance in the preseason finale might have convinced the coaching staff they are better off carrying Mallett as Tom Brady's top caddy. However, the Patriots haven't made clear whether Mallett or Garoppolo is their backup quarterback. 

The Texansare expected to claim Mallett, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, if the Patriots have a change of heart before the season opener. Rapoport added teams knows how bullish the Texans are on Mallett, so that could be the key to the Patriots finding a trade partner.

If the Patriots pluck a few players off the waiver wire on Sunday, it's still possible that Mallett will get squeezed off the roster.

You can track all the cuts as NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 right here.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

