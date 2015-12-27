Ryan Mallett starts for Baltimore Ravens

In what will undoubtedly be a crucial audition in the 2016 Joe Flacco backup sweepstakes, Mallett started Sunday in Baltimore.
Mallett is 2-4 in six career starts, and although he struggled with the Texans under quarterback guru Bill O'Brien, there are enough people within NFL circles that think something can be made of Mallett's massive frame and cannon arm.
Mallett has his work cut out for him.
This will be the fourth starting quarterback the Ravens have used this season, marking the first time in franchise history that the club has had to go this deep on the depth chart. Mallett has the most upside of any backup candidate, and they will likely ride him out through the finale.