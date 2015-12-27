Around the NFL

Ryan Mallett starts for Baltimore Ravens

Published: Dec 27, 2015 at 01:46 AM

Ryan Mallett is back.

In what will undoubtedly be a crucial audition in the 2016 Joe Flacco backup sweepstakes, Mallett started Sunday in Baltimore.

Mallett is 2-4 in six career starts, and although he struggled with the Texans under quarterback guru Bill O'Brien, there are enough people within NFL circles that think something can be made of Mallett's massive frame and cannon arm.

Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman is the latest to try his hand. Unfortunately, Mallett is trying to work against a red-hot Steelers team that has won five of their last six games.

Mallett has his work cut out for him.

This will be the fourth starting quarterback the Ravens have used this season, marking the first time in franchise history that the club has had to go this deep on the depth chart. Mallett has the most upside of any backup candidate, and they will likely ride him out through the finale.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

news

Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise'

Despite Ravens GM Eric DeCosta insisting the team still wants Patrick Queen around long-term, signs indicate it could be the LB's final year in Charm City. Queen said on Thursday he's not fretting about the future.

news

Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami

Despite trade rumors swirling this offseason, Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson says he wants to stay in Miami.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants to have Aaron Donald-like impact, no longer concerned with sack numbers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he wants to have an Aaron Donald-like impact heading into the 2023 season.

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks arrives to OTAs after 'crazy' flight, impresses QB Ryan Tannehill with improvement

Due to the domino effect of a delayed flight, Titans WR Treylon Burks was forced to make alternate arrangements in the form of flying into Tennessee via a small Cessna. It was an example of Burks' dedication, but an uneasy journey nonetheless for the 2022 first-round pick who has arrived at OTAs ahead of a season in which he aims to arrive as a viable No. 1 WR for Tennessee.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'a little bit ahead of schedule' in recovery: 'Honestly, I feel faster'

Tony Pollard sounds as ready as ever to take the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 role and run away with it. Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a broken leg in January, Pollard said that he's in a good place, health-wise.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More